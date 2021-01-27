What should Joe make for the Soup-er-bowl?

For fun and great food, Bar Louie in Owensboro has it all. But Joe is more interested in the former. For an appetizer, he tries their chicken nachos: grilled chicken on top of corn chips with some queso sauce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and radishes.

Next up, the California chicken club sandwich with their loaded tots. The sandwich has eared chicken, pickled onions, arugula, and giardiniera aioli (pickled peppers and vegetable combination). The loaded tots, which you can get with just about anything, has queso, bacon, green onions and jalapenos.