What’s in the smoker at Chefwhat BBQ & More?

What started off as a joke has become a reality: Chefwhat BBQ & More just opened in Henderson County in January 2021. They don’t just serve barbecue, however, they also serve breakfast sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas. So the first dish Joe tries isn’t even barbecue – it’s a double sausage egg and cheese on a bun.

So that was breakfast, now it’s time for lunch. Joe tries their pulled pork mac and cheese. It’s smoked mac and cheese, covered in pulled pork, smothered with mama’s homemade barbecue sauce on top.

Because you can’t beat the classics, Joe tries their old fashioned cheeseburger, which comes with their potato salad, and barbecue beans. The potato salad has bacon, cheese, potatoes, mustard, and relish.

Chefwhat is located at 422 7th Street in Henderson. They are open Tuesday thru Friday from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 7 a.m -2 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.