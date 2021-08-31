Wine Down the week with live music and wine pairings

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Joe heads to the Wine Down in Newburgh for this week’s Tasty Tuesday. First up: smoke salmon bruschetta served on a baguette with parmesan cheese on top and paired with pinot grigio. If wine isn’t your thing then no problem, they have a full bar.

Next up is the Wine Down Hot Brown. This is similar to a flat bread and is a derby delicacy. It’s made with cheese-based sauce with chicken, bacon, tomato, chives and parsley. This is paired with Bordeaux blanc.

Finally, dessert. Joe tries ‘Chia’s Chips’ – a chocolate chip cookie with chocolate chips, caramel, and a smaller chocolate chip. That comes with vanilla ice cream with chocolate drizzled on top. It’s paired with shiraz.