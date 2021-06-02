Yak & Yeti brings the heat with spices from Nepal

This week Joe heads to the Yak & Yeti on Green River Road in Evansville. He’s trying their chili momo. Momo is like dumplings. While Joe thinks this momo might be a little too hot for him, it’s only medium spicy – and can go hotter for those with a spicy palette. Himalayan food is curry based, so expect a bit heat with most of their dishes.

Using spices imported from Nepal, every dish is authentic. Joe now tries their Tandoori salmon; the salmon is from Alaska, marinated with Himalayan spices, cooked in a clay oven and served in a skillet. This dish pairs well with beer and wine.

And finally, Joe tries their chicken dum biryani. To make dum biryani, they separately boil the rice, cook it up to 75-percent, then on the side, make their secret biryani sauce. Then they heat the pan, sauté it with a onion and garlic, then, layer by layer, add the rice and chicken, then add the bread on top.