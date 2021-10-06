You’re sure to find a favorite flavor at Gramps Coffee & Donuts

This week, Joe visited Gramps Coffee & Donuts in Owensboro at the corner of 4th and Frederica St. He got a look behind the scenes at how the donuts are made.

Several frosting flavors are available at Gramps, including strawberry, maple, chocolate, and marshmallow. There’s also cinnamon sugar and original glazed. Of course, a gourmet donut wouldn’t be complete without a gourmet cup of coffee. Joe tried their iced caramel latte.

Gramps doesn’t just serve coffee. They also have an assortment of teas. They plan to have a chai tea available for the fall season. They also have plans for fall donut flavors, including pumpkin and apple cider.