Contact Us

Contact Information
ABC 25 WEHT | The CW 7 WTVW | TriStateHomepage.com
800 Marywood Drive
Henderson, KY 42420
Main Switchboard: (800) 879-8542
News Department
TEL: (800) 879-8549
FAX: (270) 827-0561
eyewitnessnews@tristatehomepage.com
Sales Department
TEL: (800) 879-8542
FAX: (270) 826-6823
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:
ABC 25 WEHT
Curt Molander
General Manager
TEL: (800) 879-6522
800 Marywood Drive, Henderson, KY 42420
cmolander@tristatehomepage.com
The CW 7 WTVW
Dan Jordan
Chief Engineer
TEL: (800) 879-8542
800 Marywood Drive, Henderson, KY 42420
djordan@tristatehomepage.com