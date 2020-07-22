COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Candidates can now file to run for IN school boards
Top Stories
Lawyers withdraw motion in McLean Co. mine bankruptcy case
Company hiring 50 in Evansville
Evansville face mask mandate extended for another week
EPD ask for your help identifying credit fraud suspect
Gallery
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Top Stories
Web Extra: IMS President J. Douglas Boles discusses Indy 500 procedures
Video
Top Stories
NFL says fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings
Top Stories
NFL 2020 preseason canceled after Players Association agrees to plan, source tells AP
Fans will be required to wear masks at the Indianapolis 500
Boonville’s Mockobee commits to Navy football
Video
Bea Gorton, Indiana’s 1st women’s hoops coach, dies at 73
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tech Bytes (07/22/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Parenting Time Center (07/22/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Holly’s House (07/22/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wedding Planning During the Pandemic (07/22/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (07/22/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/22/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Trending Stories
Weather
Gov. Holcomb mandates masks in Indiana
Video
Interactive Radar
EPD ask for your help identifying credit fraud suspect
Gallery
Highway 57 now reopened after fatal crash
Video