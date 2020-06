CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — In this extended interview clip, Montgomery County Cultural Foundation Executive Director Brittany Turpin goes into more detail about how the Crawfordsville Rotary Jail works, its history, and what to expect if you visit the jail and museum for a tour.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)