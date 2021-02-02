Dish Up a Load of Fun Hoosier Lottery

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Black History Month
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
CenterPoint Energy customers weigh in on rate hike
Video
Top Stories
Ukuleles available for rent at EVPL
Video
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board to meet following director arrest
Video
Henderson sports complex could include several baseball, multi-purpose fields
Video
New Jasper Public Library location now open
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Bucs vs. Chiefs: Without much history, Super Bowl LV teams have provided some memorable games
Video
Top Stories
Brady on playing past 45: ‘I would definitely consider that’
Aces sweep Valpo
Video
Evansville snaps three-game skid in 70-52 win
Video
Boonville wrestling sets records in sectional win
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your weather closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
Vaccination info
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Woman gives birth while in a coma from COVID-19, names her ICU nurse baby’s godmother
Video
Top Stories
Oakland City woman protesting vaccine, reports side effects
Video
Indiana’s most vulnerable population now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Kentuckians facing ongoing issues with COVID-19 vaccine sign ups
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Easterseals All Cash Raffle
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Jim Hunter (02/01/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Annabelle Whitledge “No Strings” (02/01/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – 2021 Travel Predictions (01/29/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lion’s Club Raffle (01/29/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encompass Health (01/29/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers (01/29/21)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Sweet Escape to Madisonville Hopkins County
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Dish Up a Load of Fun Hoosier Lottery
Trending Stories
Weather
FBI agent killed, multiple wounded in South Florida shooting: reports
Oakland City woman protesting vaccine, reports side effects
Video
5 children among 6 killed at Oklahoma home, police say; 1 person in custody
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter