Acts named for KY Tornado Relief Benefit concert

Steven Curtis Chapman performs at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) — A concert in support of Kentuckians impacted by December’s tornado event has been announced, and its coming sooner than you may think!

Steven Curtis Chapman will be coming to Paducah’s Heartland Church Feb. 20 for Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit, a performance spanning across several acts throughout the night.

Sharing the stage with Steven Curtis Chapman is Ricky Scaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Jason Crabb and Larry Stewart.

“Proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Purse to help the work that they’re doing for those who have been most devastated and affected by these tornadoes,” says Steven Curtis Chapman on social media.

Tickets are available at itickets.com.