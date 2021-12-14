Are you ready? Korn bringing nu-metal riffs to the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Grammy award-winning nu-metal band Korn is making a stop in Evansville in support of their new record Requiem, due Feb. 4. Their performance comes Tuesday, March 8 at the Ford Center.

Along the ride, Korn will be bringing Illinois hard-rock band Chevelle and Code Orange, a Pittsburgh hardcore group, onto the bill.

Music magazine The Fader says, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and Korn articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. Korn became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning 9AM on Friday, Dec. 17 at Ticketmaster.com.

