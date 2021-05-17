Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend, according to reports.

The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ.

The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the end of the year, US Magazine reported.

On Christmas in 2020, Grande posted a series of pictures on Instagram of the two of them, smiling and hanging out with friends.

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE after their engagement.

Grande was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.