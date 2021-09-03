ATCK getting ready for Friday After Five

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – ATCK will perform at the last Friday After Five of 2021.

ATCK or “All the Cool Kids” concert will feature Grammy Award winning Boy Band artists, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and their friend Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice.

Jake Boswell spoke with the boy band as they were getting ready for the free concert. The group said they will take fans down memory lane by performing songs from their bands as well as new songs.