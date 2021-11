EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Comedian Brian Regan will perform stand-up at the Evansville Victory Theatre on March 27.

Regan has appeared in two Netflix stand-up specials and also portrays Mugsy on the Amazon Prime series Loudermilk.

Tickets start at $45 plus fees and go on sale on November 12. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.