NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday.

The announcement comes as the United States deals with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

“Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.

One policy change is that Broadway theaters will soon leave vaccination checks up to theater owners. The Shubert Organization, which owns 17 theaters, said it will not require proof of vaccination from patrons starting May 1.

The Broadway League will announce future masking protocols in May. Broadway’s mask and vaccination policy has been in place since July 30, 2021. All Broadway workers are required to be fully vaccinated.

Several shows on Broadway have had to cancel performances in the past few weeks, including “Plaza Suite” when both Matthew Broderick and his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, contracted the virus. The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance and Daniel Craig has been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”