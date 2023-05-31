HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two years after playing for large crowds at ROMP Festival in Owensboro, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers will be hitting the road again and returning to the Tri-State this summer.

The American singer-songwriter gained popularity and sold million of albums in 1986 with the release of debut record The Way It Is, which ended up going on to help the group win a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

His music draws from various genres spanning from folk rock to blues, and even bluegrass to jazz.

Outside his solo career and bluegrass project with Ricky Skaggs, Deadheads will recognize Hornsby for the few years he performed with the Grateful Dead in the 90s.

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers will stop at the Victory Theatre on September 12 for the Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.