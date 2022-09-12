CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87.

According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning.

Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons.

“Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe. He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life. It was our family’s great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents. We are forever grateful for your support,” Jan Lewis said.

He was born in Chicago in 1935 and grew up in Cabrini Green. The pianist got his start with the Ramsey Lewis Trio, which released their debut album in 1956.

In 2007, he was honored with a Legendary Landmark Award for being “one of the living treasures of Illinois.”

Lewis won three Grammy Awards and recorded over 80 albums. A cause of death is not known at this time.