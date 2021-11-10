CMA Awards: 2021 Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ as Luke Bryan hosts the 55th Annual CMA Awards from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- WINNER: Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
- “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
- “Hell Of A View” – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- WINNER: “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- 29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
- Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- WINNER: Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Forever After All”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
- “The Good Ones”
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
- “Hell Of A View”
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
- “One Night Standards”
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
- WINNER: “Starting Over”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- WINNER: Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- WINNER: Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Aaron Sterling, Drums
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
Two of the 12 awards were announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
- WINNER: “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
- “Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
- WINNER: “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
Who’s performing?
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Old Dominion
- Chris Stapleton
- Chris Young & Kane Brown
- Jimmie Allen
- Brothers Osborne
- Eric Church
- Dan + Shay
- Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- Blake Shelton
- Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY
- Thomas Rhett
- Jennifer Hudson
- Keith Urban
- Zac Brown Band
- Gabby Barrett
- Luke Bryan