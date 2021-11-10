CMA Awards: 2021 Winners

MORTONS GAP, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear delivered $109,020 to the City of Mortons Gap on Wednesday to provide clean drinking water and make system improvements from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

The project includes the repair or replacement of outdated fittings, valves, fire hydrants and water meters, and the addition of a new supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA). A new line extension will also be installed along White City Road and Tirey Lane to bring clean water to six households for the first time.