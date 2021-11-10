CMA Awards: 2021 Winners

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Miranda Lambert performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ as Luke Bryan hosts the 55th Annual CMA Awards from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Eric Church  
  • WINNER: Luke Combs   
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young  
    Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt 
  • “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett  
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale  
    Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin 
  • “Hell Of A View” – Eric Church  
    Producer: Jay Joyce  
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   
  • “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde  
    Producer: Jay Joyce  
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   
  • WINNER: “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • 29 – Carly Pearce 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins  
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore  
  • Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen  
    Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi  
    Mix Engineer: Joey Moi  
  • Heart – Eric Church  
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
  • Skeletons – Brothers Osborne  
    Producer: Jay Joyce  
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
  • WINNER: Starting Over – Chris Stapleton  
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • “Forever After All”   
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford  
  • “The Good Ones”   
    Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick 
  • “Hell Of A View”   
    Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell  
  • “One Night Standards”   
    Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde 
  • WINNER: “Starting Over”   
    Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton  

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Gabby Barrett 
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Ashley McBryde   
  • Maren Morris   
  • WINNER: Carly Pearce  

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Dierks Bentley 
  • Eric Church    
  • Luke Combs   
  • Thomas Rhett   
  • WINNER: Chris Stapleton   

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A  
  • Little Big Town   
  • Midland   
  • WINNER: Old Dominion    
  • Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn   
  • WINNER: Brothers Osborne   
  • Dan + Shay    
  • Florida Georgia Line   
  • Maddie & Tae 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress   
  • Gabby Barrett   
  • Mickey Guyton 
  • HARDY 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle  
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar  
  • Aaron Sterling, Drums  
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo  
  • Derek Wells, Guitar  

Two of the 12 awards were announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan  
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni  
  • “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris  
    Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer 
  • “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert  
    Producer: Martin Johnson  
  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 
  • WINNER: “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris 
    Director: TK McKamy  
  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
    Director: Peter Zavadil  
  • “Gone” – Dierks Bentley 
    Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
  • WINNER: “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
    Director: Patrick Tracy  
  • “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne  
    Director: Reid Long  

Who’s performing?

  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Old Dominion
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Chris Young & Kane Brown
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Eric Church
  • Dan + Shay
  • Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards
  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
  • Blake Shelton
  • Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Jennifer Hudson
  • Keith Urban
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Luke Bryan

