EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Comedian Ron White will return to Evansville at the Victory Theatre on April 23.

White rose to fame during his performances from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units, and he’s been nominated for two Grammy awards. He also authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Tickets go on sale December 3, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office or online at TicketMaster.