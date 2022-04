OUREY, Colo. (WEHT) – The country singer who inspired the CB-craze of many truckers during the 70s has passed away. Advertising executive Bill Fries as known as by his stage name C.W. McCall passed away at age 93.

McCall had hit country records in the 1970s about long-haul truck driving and is known for the hit “Convoy.” The song inspired an action film directed by Sam Peckinpah.

Fries died April 1 at his home in Ouray, Colo.