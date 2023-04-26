HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two young and rising country stars will be bringing crowds to their feet at this year’s county fair in Evansville. Drake Milligan and Dylan Schneider are set to hit the stage at the 2023 Vanderburgh County Fair.

Milligan, known by most for his portrayal of Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records, has been growing in popularity since his country debut at age 23. He has also made appearances on American Idol and America’s Got Talent.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake Milligan performs onstage for BBR Music Group/BMG presents: Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country music celebration at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Dylan Schneider joins Milligan as another young country artist that will be turning heads at this year’s fair. The Terre Haute native is most known for his single How Does It Sound, which has amassed over 67,000,000 listens on Spotify.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dylan Schneider performs onstage at Amazon Music Presents Country Heat during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 13, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 2023 Vanderburgh County Fair will run July 24 through July 29. Click here for more information.

