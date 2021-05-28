Country Singer Garth Brook’s daughter to perform at Friday after 5

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)-Last week’s return of Friday after 5 was a huge hit.

First week headliners, the Baha Men joined us on Daybreak, assisting Ron with the weather.

When the sun went down, it was time to party.

The band entertained the crowd of hundreds, helping bring back one of the first major events in the Tristate since the pandemic hit.

Here’s this Friday night’s lineup of performers:

Starting at 5 p.m., Justin Miller and Friends take the stage at the Atmos Courtyard.

At 6, It’s Beyond Blu Blues Band at the Holiday Inn Riverfront.

Also at the same time, It’s WBKR’s Friday Night Fight at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage.

At 7, it’s bar eleven at the Romain Subaru overlook. Vinyl Groove hits the stage at lure beginning at 7:30.

Then at 8, Linda Smith band performs at the Ru-off Party Stage.

Tonight’s headliner is Allie Colleen.

You may or may not be familiar with her.

She is the daughter of Garth Brooks.

Allie is 24 years old and loves tattoos, according to a recent interview with Bobby Bones.

In fact, she says she’s spent more than 60 hours getting inked.

She also told Bobby she can’t stand her dad’s song, “Friends in Low Places”.

Why? Well, because she says people used to use it as a pickup line on her in school.

Allie performs at 8:30 tonight at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage.

(This story was originally published May 28, 2021)