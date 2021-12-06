Disney on Ice coming to Evansville Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Disney on Ice is coming back to Evansville.

Mickey’s Search Party will bring the magic to Evansville through moments on ice and in the air. Families will go on a trip with Mickey as he follows Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell. Other Disney Characters will be there including the cast of Frozen, Coco, Toy Story and more.

Preferred customers will be able to purchase tickets starting on December 7, and tickets will be sold to the general public starting on December 14. There will be seven show times to choose from, all of them will take place at the Ford Center at the end of March and the beginning of April.