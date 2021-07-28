Dusty Hill of ZZ Top dies at 72

(WEHT) – Members of ZZ Top announced on Wednesday that bassist Dusty Hill has died.
According to a post from the band’s Facebook, Hill passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72.
“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C,” the post said.
The announcement comes one week after the band canceled a performance at the Ford Center in Evansville “due to unforeseen circumstances.”