Dusty Hill of ZZ Top dies at 72

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

(WEHT) – Members of ZZ Top announced on Wednesday that bassist Dusty Hill has died.

According to a post from the band’s Facebook, Hill passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C,” the post said.

The announcement comes one week after the band canceled a performance at the Ford Center in Evansville “due to unforeseen circumstances.”