HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic kicks off the holiday season with the Peppermint Pops featuring vocalist Dan Domenech joined by the Philharmonic Chorus, the Evansville Children’s Choir and the North High School Huskettes on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.

Officials state Domenech has captivated audiences across 49 states and eight countries with his vocal range and versatility.

Officials also state some songs audiences can enjoy are I Always Cry at Christmas, Silent Night, O Come, All Ye Faithful, When Christmas Comes to Town, Deck the Halls, O Holy Night, Little Drummer Boy, The Prayer, We Three Kings and Buglers Holiday.

Adult tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by calling the EPO Box Office at 812-425-5050 or by ordering online at www.evansvillephilharmonic.org. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door, two hours before each concert. Tickets are free for students and children. CLUB 18 | 39 members can purchase a two-ticket maximum for $20 each, online only, before 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 and before 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 3. See website for additional details. Seniors age 65+ and veterans, military and law enforcement receive a $25 ticket.

People that are interested are asked to contact the EPO Box Office for more information.