(WEHT) – A Christmas Story seems to be on 24-hours-a-day this time of year.

The film takes place in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, but the movie was actually filmed in Cleveland, Ohio. The house that the family lived in is still around, and was recently put up for sale, and is expected to get a lot of attention from fans of the film.

Fans of the movie are also expecting another treat this year, with the release of “A Christmas Story Christmas” on HBO Max later this week. Eyewitness News interviewed actor Zack Ward, who plays Scut Farkus in the films. You can view the entire interview in the video player above.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17.