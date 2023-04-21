HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The National Bobble Head Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Cocaine Bear Bobblehead in conjunction with KY for KY on April 21.

The limited edition bobblehead features the 175-pound black bear who died of a cocaine overdose after ingesting a batch of the drug in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia nearly 40 years ago in 1985. The same bear is on display in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Kentucky for Fun Mall and has garnered a following that has lead to the release of the movie Cocaine Bear.

“Nothing makes a bear’s head bobble more than a bunch of cocaine,” said Griffin VanMeter from KY for KY.

The Cocaine Bear Bobblehead stands on a display mount, adorned with a chained plaque including its description, and accessorized by a duffle bag of cocaine. The individually numbered bobbleheads will only be available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store and the KY for KY online store. The bobbleheads are $30 each plus a shipping fee, and are expected to ship in July.