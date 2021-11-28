“Freedom comes with responsibility” – Matthew McConaughey announces he will not run for Governor of Texas

TEXAS (WEHT) — Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey announced through social media Sunday that he will not be running for Governor of Texas, for now.

The Texas native showed “serious” interest in the position earlier this year, but says he is now more focused on using his bounty to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations he believes are leaders.

“Politicians, the good ones can help us get to where we need to go, yeah,” says McConaughey. “But let’s be clear. They can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves.”

McConaughey says he’s learned a lot while studying Texas and American politics. He continues, saying that there’s a lot that needs fixing still, and “our politics need new purpose.”

While he may not be running for any political position for the time being, a recent poll showed that more Texans would support McConaughey over Greg Abbot for governor.

McConaughey finishes his message to the public, saying, “In the meantimes, and all-times and until next time, just keep living.”