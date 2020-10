For the third year in a row, Frontierbundles.com surveys which state prefers which movie villain for the past year.

FrontierBundles.com selected fifteen popular villains from classic, pre-2000 horror movies and searched each film in Google Trends for the past twelve months.

Kentuckians are fans of Leatherface, the chainsaw wielding maniac from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Scream’s Ghostface won over Indiana, and the possessed doll named Chucky is the favorite in Illinois.