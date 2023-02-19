NEXSTAR (WEHT) — ABC is counting down the days until beloved soap opera General Hospital marks 60 years since its premiere on television.

In celebration of the decade-spanning daytime drama, the new class came together to take a group photo, commemorating the occasion.

(Courtesy: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

“The show will kick off its anniversary programming on Wednesday, March 29, with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played ‘GH’ head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series starting in 2006,” says a show promoter.

Starting the week of April 3, promoters say the Nurses Ball will return. This fictional glamorous charity event features red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness.

This marks the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020. General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023.