Grand Ole Opry through the years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A star-studded lineup will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry to an audience that hasn’t been seen in more than a year.
The Grand Ole Opry will open its performances to full-capacity Friday, May 14.
The Opry has invited back The Oak Ridge Boys, Lorrie Morgan, Charles Esten, Riders in the Sky and more for the much anticipated night.
For 95 years, musicians, bands, comedians and more have been performing in front of live audiences. With the help of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, we look back at some memories at the Opry.
The opening at full-capacity comes on the heels of the announcement from Nashville’s Mayor lifting some COVID-19 restrictions. The Opry will still ask all guests to wear masks as well as the staff and continue enhanced cleaning practices.