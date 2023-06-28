HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Fourth of July is less than one week away, and several communities in the Tri-State will be celebrating with fireworks. Here’s where you can find firework shows near where you live.

Illinois

The city of Carmi will hold their fireworks display at the White County Fairgrounds beginning at 9 p.m. on July 4. The White County Fair Board says there will be no 4th of July car show this year.

Mt. Carmel will have a parade at 9 a.m. on July 4 beginning at 10th and Market Street, and fireworks over the Wabash River at 9 p.m.. The city has several other events planned for this weekend, you can read more on their Facebook page.

Fairfield will host their celebrations, including vendors, food trucks, music and fireworks at Southwest Park beginning on Saturday at 5 p.m..

Indiana

Fireworks on the Ohio along Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville will be free to attend and will include food trucks, face painting and inflatables beginning at 6 p.m.. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.. Parking will be available for free in the Back 40 parking lot behind the Civic Center and in the city of Evansville Parking garages on 3rd & Locust and 500 Sycamore street.

Celebrations on July 4 in Otwell will include a parade at 10 a.m., Jefferson Township Ruritan’s BBq Chick and rib dinners at 11 a.m., a cornhole tournament and a garden tractor pull. And of course, fireworks after dark. For more information, including weekend events, check their Facebook page.

Downtown Princeton Indiana’s annual Freedom Festival will begin with a car show around the Gibson County Courthouse at 5 p.m.. A firework show will be held at Gibson County Fairgrounds at 9 p.m., with gates opening at 7 p.m.. There will be a $2 parking fee at the fairgrounds.

Kentucky

Independence Day celebrations in downtown Henderson are scheduled for July 3 beginning with food trucks opening at 5 p.m.. At 5:30 p.m., there will be free face-painting and children’s music at Audubon Mill Park. Live music from the Old Dam Community Band and the 202nd Army Band will be performed at 6 p.m.. And fireworks will be on display at 9:15 p.m..

4th Fest in Madisonville will begin on June 30 and run through July 2, featuring vendors, a beer garden, food trucks and concerts in Madisonville City Park. The event will feature musical performances from Clay Walker, Vanilla Ice, Matthew West and more. Gates and vendors open each day at 3 p.m., with concerts beginning each night at 5 p.m.. A fireworks display will also be held on July 4 following the Madisonville Miners game. For more information about 4th Fest, including the full lineup of musical guests, click here.

The 2023 4th Fest at the Owensboro Convention Center will include inflatables and other activities for kids. Guests wanting the best seat to view the fireworks display over the Owensboro river front can purchase tickets at $10 that includes exclusive early access to the inflatables and activities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to the public. The activities inside the exhibit halls will be free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the fireworks display scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m..