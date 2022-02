EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Jason Aldean announced on Monday that his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour will include a stop at the Evansville Ford Center.

The Multi-Platinum entertainer will be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver when he stops in downtown Evansville on September 29. The “Aldean Army” fan club will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday before general tickets go on sale on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased online here.