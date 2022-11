EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Joe Bird and Gretchen Ross had the opportunity to interview Sal Vulcano this morning on Daybreak.

Known for creating and starring in the long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and as a member of the Tenderloin comedy group, Vulcano met with Eyewitness News from New York to talk about his upcoming stand-up comedy show on November 19 at the Victory Theatre in Evansville.

You can purchase tickets to this weekend’s show and others by visiting his website.