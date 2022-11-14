EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Koe Wetzel, the “outlaw country” singer-songwriter, is set for a performance next year in Evansville.

He’ll will pass through Evansville on his “Road to Hell Paso Tour”, touring with special guests The Cadillac 3 and Dylan Wheeler. The tour, spanning across 25-dates, is in support of his latest record Hell Paso.

A spokesperson describes the album by saying it perfectly blends Koe’s musical influences and carves a unique lane for himself.

Speaking about the record, Koe says, “We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time. We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.