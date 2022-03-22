CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official 2022 lineup Tuesday for this summer’s music festival.

The festival will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Other performers announced are Glass Animals, Big Sean, Charlie XCX, Dominic Fike, Kaskade — among many others.

Four-day general admission tickets are on sale at noon Tuesday. The passes cost $350, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.