Michael Michelle talks about leaving Hollywood to raise son

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Hollywood actress, Evansville native and Bosse graduate Michael Michelle is returning to the spotlight.

Michelle, who appeared opposite Wesley Snipes in the 1991 New Jack City, walked away from Hollywood to raise her son who is now 16-years-old, and returned to television. Michelle appeared on Tamron Hall on Thursday talking about why she needed to step away from the spotlight.

During her break, Michelle launched her own film production company and focused on documentaries. She made her return to acting full-time in 2019 on the CW’s Dynasty reboot as Dominique Deveraux.