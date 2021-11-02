Nate Bargatze bringing comedy show to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following off the success of his 2020 One Night Only Drive-In Tour, comedian Nate Bargatze announces his new The Raincheck Tour will stop in Evansville on Jan. 27.

The Tennessean stand-up comedian is known to sell out shows across the world. Bargatze’s comedy is said to be both clean and relatable. He’s made ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Bargatze is another addition to the many talented comedians making stops in Evansville over the coming months. A few of the other acts bringing laughs to the Tri-State include Rodney Carrington, Tom Segura, Leanne Morgan and Jeff Dunham, to name a few.

Tickets for his show at the Old National Events Plaza go on sale to the public Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $36.75 plus applicable fees and tax. They can be purchased here.