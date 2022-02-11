Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) – Guitars, cadillacs and hillbilly music have kept many country music fans hanging on for years to see Dwight Yoakam back in concert. Owensboro does not have to wait any longer.

Spectra is excited to announce that Dwight Yoakam will be in concert on April 7 at 8 p.m. at Owensboro Sportscenter. Spectra is the provider of the Venue Management to the event.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. His legacy over the last three decades includes 10 gold, platinum, or triple-platinum albums.

Yoakam owns 14 top 10 Billboard hits, including “Streets of Bakersfield,” “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Fast as You,” “Honky Tonk Man,” and “Guitars, Cadillacs.” He is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner.

Other honors Yoakam has received is from the CMAs, ACMs and the Artist of the Year honor from the Americana Music Awards. These awards prove Yoakam’s enduring appeal in the alt-country world as well as the mainstream.

Yoakam released his first ever bluegrass album on Sugar Hill Records in September 2016, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…”. This album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and features a band of bluegrass luminaries.

The album reflects the love for bluegrass music that Yoakam developed at an early age in Kentucky and that has inspired him for many years thereafter. It is produced by nine-time GRAMMY winner Gary Paczosa, Jon Randall and Yoakam himself.

Tickets for Dwight Yoakam will go on sale Feb. 18 at 10am. Reserved seating tickets are $39, $49, $69, and $99.

Tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or to charge by phone at (270) 297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

