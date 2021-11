EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Rock band REO Speedwagon will fire up the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza on February 18, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on November 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

The band was formed in Champaign, Illinois in 1967, and achieved significant commercial success through the ’70s and ’80s.