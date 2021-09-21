‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies at 57

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Willie Garson attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

(KRON) – Actor Willie Garson, famous for his role in the “Sex and the City” series and movies, has died, multiple entertainment outlets are reporting. He was 57.

Garson’s son Nathen shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram Tuesday, calling him “the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known.”

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of his father. “I’m so proud of you.”

Fellow actors Titus Welliver and Rob Morrow both posted a tribute to their late friend.

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/sqgXC9YDDZ — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 21, 2021

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series “Sex and the City” and its spinoff movies.

He also appeared in shows including “White Collar” and “Hawaii Five-O” and several movies.

He was last active on social media on Sept. 4, tweeting, “BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL.”