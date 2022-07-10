EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Christian Pop-Rock superstar is bringing his live show to Evansville this autumn, and the Old National Events Plaza wants you to join them!

Tauren Wells will be performing hits off his newest album Joy in the Morning, as well as singles such as ‘Hills and Valleys,’ ‘Known,’ ‘Famous For (I Believe),’ ‘Until Grace,’ and others!

“I think so much of what we consume are things that numb how we’re feeling,” Wells told Billboard. “My hope for this [album] is that people become aware of how they are feeling and that somehow these lyrics and melodies give them language to something they haven’t been able to quite put their finger on yet.”

Venue officials say he will be joined by special guests Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music. Tickets are on sale now for Tauren Well’s performance at the Old National Events Plaza on Nov. 19, 2022.