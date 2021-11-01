The Masked Singer National Tour coming to Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced that The Masked Singer National Tour live show will be coming to the Old National Events Plaza on May 31, 2022.

Officials say the live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show, as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher clues to guess the identity until they are unmasked at the end of the show. They also say it will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on November 3. For more information, click here.