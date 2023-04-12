HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Quite possibly the biggest and most anticipated concert in the Mayfield’s history will be bringing crowds into town this spring.

Trace Adkins announced that he is bringing his SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA tour to Mayfield High School’s CFSB War Memorial Stadium on May 20, 2023.

Concert organizers say the “big-hearted show” will be free and open to the public. The concert aims to remember, honor and rebuild for the tornado-devastated western Kentucky region.

“We were looking for a place to do a video for this song on our new album, called ‘Somewhere In America,’ and the song just talks about how somewhere in America there’s still people that have that indomitable spirit, that resilience, and we could think of no place better that exemplified that than Mayfield, KY,” Adkins explains on NBC’s TODAY.

(Courtesy: Sweet Talk Publicity)

Mayfield’s Mayor, Kathy O’Nan, was excited by the news and says the town is grateful for Adkin’s decision to come bring his tour to Mayfield.

“There are no words big enough to explain how thankful the people of Mayfield, KY are to Trace Adkins for coming here on May 20 for the filming of the video for his song ‘Somewhere In America.’” she says. “In December 2021, an EF4 tornado tore through and devastated our small town, and we are just like the people in one of the first lines of this song – ‘The whole town comes with their work boots on, and they raise it right back up.’ That is Mayfield – and we are so excited to be able celebrate our resilience with a Trace Adkins concert!”

Adkins says he hopes to reinvigorate the recovery effort and lift up those who’ve stood tall in the face of trouble for so long.

The “SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA: A Concert For Mayfield”, presented by KIOTI Tractor, is part of Adkins’ ongoing nationwide SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA 2023 TOUR, which finds him headlining in cities all across the U.S. through the end of the year.

For more information on how to support Mayfield, KY, visit traceadkins.com/Mayfield.