HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Victory Theatre in Evansville will welcome Get The Led Out (GTLO) on July 30.

Officials state GTLO has been called “The American Led Zepplin” with a focus on the early years.

Officials also say some hits include “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do”.

Tickets go on sale June 9 and may be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com