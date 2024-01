HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mickey Mouse is now in the public domain. Well, at least the 1928 version that appears in the animation “Steamboat Willie” is now in the public domain. But what does this mean, and how can the iconic Disney character be used?

To help explain the situation, Dr. Mark Shifflet, chair of the communication department at the University of Evansville, sat down with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four to explain what happens when a copyright expires.