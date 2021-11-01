Winter Jam returning to the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour is coming back to the Tri-State! Headlining this year’s tour are Skillet and Tauren Wells.

“We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again,” says John Cooper of Skillet. “Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before.”

Supporting acts include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong, Shane Pruitt, Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship.

The full tour spans across 41 cities, with a stop at the Ford Center Jan. 20. Winter Jam is continuing its “no ticket required” policy with a $10 donation at the door. For more information and the full list of cities and dates, click here.