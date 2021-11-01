Zach Williams coming to Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind – GRAMMY® Award winner Zach Williams and special guest Anne Wilson have announced plans for a 35 show tour that will stop in Evansville on March 24.

Williams has become one of CCM’s leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly earned him his first GRAMMY Award® with his debut album, 2017’s Chain Breaker. With two additional GRAMMY nods among numerous other accolades, he now returns to the stage to share his boldly vulnerable and hope-filled sophomore album, aptly titled Rescue Story.

“One of the best parts of my job is getting to travel around the country – worshipping with a new room full of people each and every night,” Says Zach Williams. “I can’t remember a time in my lifetime when it was more needed than right now. This spring, I am honored to be able to hit the road with my good friend Anne Wilson and bring a great show, a great message, and a great lineup to so many cities around the States.”

Lexington, KY native Anne Wilson is a singer/songwriter whose introductory track, “My Jesus,” which she co-wrote with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West, is a warm invitation to experience her Savior in the same intimate way she knows Him. She’s currently working on a debut three-track single, also titled My Jesus, for Capitol Christian Music Group. Wilson will begin touring with Williams over the holiday season and through the spring.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m.