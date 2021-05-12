Every Day Heroes: Christopher Neely

From the start of the pandemic – Dr. Christopher Neely knew vaccinations would be critical – especially for the homeless.

Dr. Neely was asked to serve on a committee with the Evansville-Vanderburgh Commission on Homelessness.

“At the time, if you’re in an emergency room, or the hospital says it’s time to go home, and you have no place to go, the shelter is not going to take you back, it’s not safe.”

And that’s where Dr. Neely stepped in – helping to secure vaccines for the homeless.

“I think one of the things I was most pleased with was those vaccines that hit our refrigerators on a Tuesday and by Friday we had 100 people in two of our largest shelters vaccinated so that turnaround time was really important.”

Neely says he was just trying to help in a time of need –

“I think that as a group as far as benefiting the community and society we are underutilized and I think there is an opportunity for physicians to impact their broader community.”