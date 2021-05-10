Every Day Heroes: David Skeels

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Answering the call for service isn’t far from the mind of many Hoosiers – just ask Indianapolis resident David Skeels who traveled 3 hours south to help Tri-Staters get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I saw the opportunity and took advantage, it’s really to get the country and honestly the world, back on it’s feet again.”

Skeels is a retired consultant and he heard volunteers were needed at COVID clinics – he drove to Evansville and spent six weeks volunteering 12 hours a day at Ascension Saint Vincent.

“When I looked at Evansville availability, there was a lot of opportunities. So, I came where the opportunity was. I talked it over with my family first. And I traveled most of my career, so it’s not unusual for me to be gone for an extended period

He says he would do it all over again –

“This is where the need was and so I wanted to come here.”

Skeels has since returned home to Indianapolis but he says if needed he would gladly comeback.